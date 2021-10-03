Jennings calendar: What's coming up

(JENNINGS, LA) Live events are lining up on the Jennings calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jennings:

TRI for Those Who Can’t Triathlon And Duathlon Jennings, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

The TRI for Those Who Can’t Triathlon And Duathlon is on Sunday October 17, 2021. It includes the following events: Individual Triathlon, Individual Duathlon, Triathlon Relay Team, Duathlon Relay...

Crowley History Alive Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

The History Alive! Guided Tour of Historic Downtown Crowley is a new event for 2021! The event takes visitors for a guided walking tour down Historic Main Street. Be entertained with the stories...

OneCrowley Pumpkin Painting & Carving Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

OneCrowley will be hosting it's 2nd Annual Pumpkin Painting & Carving Event. Bring the kids for a fun time of painting pumpkins for the toddlers and carving for the older kids. The event is free...

Miller Stadium Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Miller Stadium details on Oct 30-31, 2021 at - Crowley, LA

17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us for the 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off. The event is open to the public throughout the day, with delicious hot gumbo and live...