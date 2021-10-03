CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Jennings calendar: What's coming up

Jennings Times
Jennings Times
 6 days ago

(JENNINGS, LA) Live events are lining up on the Jennings calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jennings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icWnt_0cFqk6av00

TRI for Those Who Can’t Triathlon And Duathlon

Jennings, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

The TRI for Those Who Can’t Triathlon And Duathlon is on Sunday October 17, 2021. It includes the following events: Individual Triathlon, Individual Duathlon, Triathlon Relay Team, Duathlon Relay...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvDkk_0cFqk6av00

Crowley History Alive

Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

The History Alive! Guided Tour of Historic Downtown Crowley is a new event for 2021! The event takes visitors for a guided walking tour down Historic Main Street. Be entertained with the stories...

OneCrowley Pumpkin Painting & Carving

Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

OneCrowley will be hosting it's 2nd Annual Pumpkin Painting & Carving Event. Bring the kids for a fun time of painting pumpkins for the toddlers and carving for the older kids. The event is free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqLR1_0cFqk6av00

Miller Stadium

Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Miller Stadium details on Oct 30-31, 2021 at - Crowley, LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6HVB_0cFqk6av00

17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off

Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us for the 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off. The event is open to the public throughout the day, with delicious hot gumbo and live...

Jennings Times

Jennings Times

Jennings, LA
