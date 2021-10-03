CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vidalia, GA

Vidalia calendar: What's coming up

Vidalia News Flash
Vidalia News Flash
 6 days ago

(VIDALIA, GA) Vidalia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vidalia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHPK4_0cFqk5iC00

Celebrating 25 years of Christian Education with Mike Huckabee

Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 E 2nd St, Vidalia, GA

Celebrating 25 years of Christian Education with Mike Huckabee You are invited to join Vidalia Heritage Academy for a fundraising banquet with featured speaker Mike Huckabee. Join us on Tuesday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YoYDt_0cFqk5iC00

Fullington Academy Varsity Softball @ RTCA

Lyons, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Address: 628 W Oglethorpe Ave, Lyons, GA

The Robert Toombs Christian Academy (Lyons, GA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Fullington Academy (Pinehurst, GA) on Monday, October 4 @ 5:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03j4AI_0cFqk5iC00

The Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival

Lyons, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 168 Miot St, Lyons, GA

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a few short weeks, the 11th annual Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival will kick off in downtown Lyons. The event brings in thousands of people from all over to enjoy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdwhM_0cFqk5iC00

Homecoming, Lunch, and Softball

Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1715 Mt Vernon Rd, Vidalia, GA

It's time for our annual Homecoming Sunday. Join us for a special service followed by lunch and softball. Immediately following the 11:00am service, we will serve a meal under the pavilion...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqxRM_0cFqk5iC00

Scare on the Square Lyons, Georgia

Lyons, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 134 NW Broad St, Lyons, GA

Our downtown merchants will be out with a few tricks and a whole lot of treats!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oglethorpe, GA
Vidalia, GA
Government
City
Vidalia, GA
City
Lyons, GA
City
Pinehurst, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Huckabee
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Vidalia News Flash

Vidalia News Flash

Vidalia, GA
119
Followers
225
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Vidalia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy