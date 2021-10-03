Vidalia calendar: What's coming up

(VIDALIA, GA) Vidalia is ready for live events.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vidalia:

Celebrating 25 years of Christian Education with Mike Huckabee Vidalia, GA

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 E 2nd St, Vidalia, GA

Celebrating 25 years of Christian Education with Mike Huckabee You are invited to join Vidalia Heritage Academy for a fundraising banquet with featured speaker Mike Huckabee. Join us on Tuesday...

Fullington Academy Varsity Softball @ RTCA Lyons, GA

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Address: 628 W Oglethorpe Ave, Lyons, GA

The Robert Toombs Christian Academy (Lyons, GA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Fullington Academy (Pinehurst, GA) on Monday, October 4 @ 5:30p.

The Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival Lyons, GA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 168 Miot St, Lyons, GA

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a few short weeks, the 11th annual Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival will kick off in downtown Lyons. The event brings in thousands of people from all over to enjoy...

Homecoming, Lunch, and Softball Vidalia, GA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1715 Mt Vernon Rd, Vidalia, GA

It's time for our annual Homecoming Sunday. Join us for a special service followed by lunch and softball. Immediately following the 11:00am service, we will serve a meal under the pavilion...

Scare on the Square Lyons, Georgia Lyons, GA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 134 NW Broad St, Lyons, GA

Our downtown merchants will be out with a few tricks and a whole lot of treats!