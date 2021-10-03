Live events coming up in Arkadelphia

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Arkadelphia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arkadelphia:

Gutenberg Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 410 Ouachita St, Arkadelphia, AR

October 27th: A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II, by Sonia Purnell(Discussion will be led by Ray Granade)

Campus Tours Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Take a campus tour with one of the Reddie Ambassadors. While you explore Henderson State’s historic campus, learn about residence life and speak with faculty members. Make sure to snap a few...

Resume Workshops Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1100 Henderson St, Arkadelphia, AR

Resume workshops are held by the Center for Career Development. Go to our page to Center for Career Development to register for a date.

Medicare Open House/Seminar Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 258 Red Hill Rd, Arkadelphia, AR

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

4A Region 7 Conference Championships Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 410 Ouachita St, Arkadelphia, AR

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 4A Region 7 Conference Championships, hosted by Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia AR. Starting Tuesday, October 19th.