CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkadelphia, AR

Live events coming up in Arkadelphia

Arkadelphia Today
Arkadelphia Today
 6 days ago

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Arkadelphia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arkadelphia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUUZv_0cFqk4pT00

Gutenberg

Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 410 Ouachita St, Arkadelphia, AR

October 27th: A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II, by Sonia Purnell(Discussion will be led by Ray Granade)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496AbA_0cFqk4pT00

Campus Tours

Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Take a campus tour with one of the Reddie Ambassadors. While you explore Henderson State’s historic campus, learn about residence life and speak with faculty members. Make sure to snap a few...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Emrkl_0cFqk4pT00

Resume Workshops

Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1100 Henderson St, Arkadelphia, AR

Resume workshops are held by the Center for Career Development. Go to our page to Center for Career Development to register for a date.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpvbL_0cFqk4pT00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 258 Red Hill Rd, Arkadelphia, AR

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Learn More

4A Region 7 Conference Championships

Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 410 Ouachita St, Arkadelphia, AR

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 4A Region 7 Conference Championships, hosted by Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia AR. Starting Tuesday, October 19th.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
Arkadelphia, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#American#The Reddie Ambassadors#Ar Resume#Ar Register#Medicare#Milesplits
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Arkadelphia Today

Arkadelphia Today

Arkadelphia, AR
46
Followers
265
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Arkadelphia Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy