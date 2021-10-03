CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Events on the Perryville calendar

Perryville News Watch
Perryville News Watch
 6 days ago

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Perryville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Perryville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MxB20_0cFqk3wk00

Fall Frenzy Trail Run

Perryville, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Fall Frenzy Trail Run at The Perry County Community Lake is on October 9 at 9 AM. Check-in is at 8 AM. Registration fee is $25. Each participant registered before September 29 will receive a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rf3BJ_0cFqk3wk00

Pre-School Play Date

Perryville, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 216 Kiefner St, Perryville, MO

We will provide an instructor and will set up the gym with lots of fun things for the children to do. Such as; obstacle courses, trampoline, foam pit, rope swing, etc. A waiver must be filled out...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1halNI_0cFqk3wk00

Ranken Southeast(Perryville) Job Fair(IT Only)

Perryville, MO

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 1205 Corporation Ln, Perryville, MO

Reserve a booth to present information about your company to the College and/or collect resumes from Ranken students. Register Here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00m7El_0cFqk3wk00

8th Anniversary, Firkin Celebration

Perryville, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 102 N Jackson St, Perryville, MO

Come one, come all!! We are celebrating our EIGHTH anniversary in style!🤩 We will have complimentary cookies from Hoeckeles, and loads and loads of mac and cheese!! Might I add we have an extra...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1Y7w_0cFqk3wk00

Somebody's Dog at The Spillway

Perryville, MO

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 14782 Hwy T, Perryville, MO

Somebody's Dog at The Spillway at The Spillway, 14782 Highway T, Perryville, MO 63775, Perryville, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 08:00 pm

Perryville, MO
Perryville News Watch

Perryville News Watch

Perryville, MO
