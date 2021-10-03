Events on the Lexington calendar

(LEXINGTON, VA) Live events are lining up on the Lexington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lexington area:

Chessie Trail Fall Trail Races Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Description: 2020 Chessie Trail Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K, & Marathon Relay October 31, 2020 Run The Chessie! Run North America’s best rail trail! The seven-mile Chessie Trail, situated at the...

Yoga and Sound Bath in the field Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 963 Ross Rd, Lexington, VA

Be immersed in nature, breathing fresh air and becoming present to beauty around you while moving with an all-levels yoga class with Karen from Center of Gravity Yoga and Pilates. Then relax for a...

GREAT AMERICAN INSURANCE GROUP/ UNITED STATES DRESSAGE FEDERATION REGION 1 DRESSAGE CHAMPIONSHIPS Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 487 Maury River Rd, Lexington, VA

Great American IG/Region 1 Dressage Championships and Virginia Dressage Association Fall Competition will be held on 14-17 ​October 2021 at the Virginia Horse Center, Lexington, Virginia. The GAIG...

Parents and Family Weekend Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 204 W Washington St, Lexington, VA

Registration is now closed for Parents and Family Weekend 2021. If you have not previously registered, please stop by the registration table in Elrod Commons when you arrive on campus where we can...

Ghost Tour-Lexington, Virginia Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Experience the eerie transformation of the charming little city of Lexington, Virginia after the sun goes down. Guided by lantern, walk with our seasoned tour guides through back streets and...