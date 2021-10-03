CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

New Ulm calendar: Events coming up

New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 6 days ago

(NEW ULM, MN) Live events are lining up on the New Ulm calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Ulm:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VM3z9_0cFqk1BI00

Second Saturday in New Ulm

New Ulm, MN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Second Saturday at 1515 N Garden St, New Ulm, MN 56073-1534, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 09:00 am to 10:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvxcq_0cFqk1BI00

7th Annual New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House at the Brown County Fairgrounds

New Ulm, MN

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1201 N State St, New Ulm, MN

New Location!! Now at the Brown County Fairgrounds!!! Two Haunted Houses, Food and Fun. Kids Day on Halloween meet and greet The Grinch! Join us for the 7th Annual New Ulm Nightmares Haunted...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXACl_0cFqk1BI00

Public Educational Activity Open House - Stormwater Pollution Prevention

New Ulm, MN

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 10 Monument St, New Ulm, MN

The City of New Ulm along with Brown County will be hosting a Public Educational Activity Open House concerning stormwater pollution prevention and the benefits of rain gardens and rain barrels...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pxeza_0cFqk1BI00

Engaging Your Board in Fundraising

New Ulm, MN

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Golf Drive, New Ulm, MN 56073

Workshop to help create a framework and set of expectations for engaging board members in fundraising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0begAF_0cFqk1BI00

Duelly Noted Dueling Pianos

New Ulm, MN

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 1 North State Street, New Ulm, MN 56073

Duelly Noted Dueling Pianos, Friday, November 5 at 7:30 pm at State Street Theater

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm, MN
