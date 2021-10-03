CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Magnolia calendar: Coming events

Magnolia Dispatch
Magnolia Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Magnolia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Magnolia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8rtg_0cFqk0IZ00

Columbia County Farmers Market

Magnolia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 513 N Vine, Magnolia, AR

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 7am - 12pm Location: Corner of Stadium st and N. Vine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGJu0_0cFqk0IZ00

Bobby Rush

Haynesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1563 Fairgrounds Dr, Haynesville, LA

Live Performance by Bobby Rush... GRAMMY winning blues legend, Blues Hall of Famer, 12 times Blues Music Award winner, B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, and he was born right here in Claiborne...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1bcz_0cFqk0IZ00

Benefit Poker Run

Smackover, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 4374 Smackover Hwy, Smackover, AR

Registration Begins : 8:30am First Bike Out @ 10am $20 Per Hand Winner takes $1,000.00 Benefits the Anthony Harris Family with Medical Expenses. 870-725-6311

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxaAA_0cFqk0IZ00

ICE CUBE

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Murphy Arts District (MAD) has announced that legendary rapper, Ice Cube will headline Saturday night, October 2nd of Musicfest weekend. Ice Cube replaces former scheduled artists, Snoop Dogg...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJcfs_0cFqk0IZ00

Springhill Lumberjack Festival

Springhill, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 W Church St, Springhill, LA

Join us for a fun filled day for the whole family! The Lumberjack Festival will have live music, festival food, a children's area, craft vendors and much more. Stick around for the car show...

Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia, AR
