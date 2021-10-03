Magnolia calendar: Coming events

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Magnolia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Magnolia:

Columbia County Farmers Market Magnolia, AR

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 513 N Vine, Magnolia, AR

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 7am - 12pm Location: Corner of Stadium st and N. Vine

Bobby Rush Haynesville, LA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1563 Fairgrounds Dr, Haynesville, LA

Live Performance by Bobby Rush... GRAMMY winning blues legend, Blues Hall of Famer, 12 times Blues Music Award winner, B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, and he was born right here in Claiborne...

Benefit Poker Run Smackover, AR

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 4374 Smackover Hwy, Smackover, AR

Registration Begins : 8:30am First Bike Out @ 10am $20 Per Hand Winner takes $1,000.00 Benefits the Anthony Harris Family with Medical Expenses. 870-725-6311

ICE CUBE El Dorado, AR

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Murphy Arts District (MAD) has announced that legendary rapper, Ice Cube will headline Saturday night, October 2nd of Musicfest weekend. Ice Cube replaces former scheduled artists, Snoop Dogg...

Springhill Lumberjack Festival Springhill, LA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 W Church St, Springhill, LA

Join us for a fun filled day for the whole family! The Lumberjack Festival will have live music, festival food, a children’s area, craft vendors and much more. Stick around for the car show...