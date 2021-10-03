CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union City, TN

Union City calendar: Coming events

Union City Times
Union City Times
 6 days ago

(UNION CITY, TN) Live events are coming to Union City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Union City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQ3ex_0cFqjzeU00

Martin Farmers Market

Martin, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Main St, Martin, TN

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 5 - October 2021Mondays and Wednesdays, 2 PM - 5 PMSaturdays, 8 AM - 12 PMLocation:Main Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xD1L9_0cFqjzeU00

Spreadsheets as Instructional Tools for K-12 Classrooms workshop

Martin, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 20 Mount Pelia Road, Martin, TN 38237

The STEM Center's highest rated workshop ever, offered again! Let Dr. Ray Witmer wow you with spreadsheets.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4LBv_0cFqjzeU00

Coffee Tasting Class

Martin, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 407 S Lindell St, Martin, TN

You've asked for it so we're delivering! Martin's Coffee and Bakery will be holding our second coffee tasting class on Friday, October 8th from 5:00pm-6:00pm. This class will go over the taste...

Learn More

When Wishes Come True

Union City, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 830 Everett Blvd, Union City, TN 38261

UTM Chi Omega presents a Live Concert, Fundraising Event for Make-A-Wish, Wish Granting and Celebrity Guest Appearances

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSpvL_0cFqjzeU00

Lace Up For Landon Color Run

Troy, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 605 S Main St, Troy, TN

Join us for the Second Annual Lace Up for Landon Race weekend in Troy, TN! This race will benefit the Team Landon Clay Foundation, which is a new organization formed in memory of Landon Clay...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martin, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Union City, TN
City
Troy, TN
Union City, TN
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee And Bakery#Utm#Chi Omega#Landon Race
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Union City Times

Union City Times

Union City, TN
93
Followers
262
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Union City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy