Union City calendar: Coming events

(UNION CITY, TN) Live events are coming to Union City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Union City area:

Martin Farmers Market Martin, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Main St, Martin, TN

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 5 - October 2021Mondays and Wednesdays, 2 PM - 5 PMSaturdays, 8 AM - 12 PMLocation:Main Street

Spreadsheets as Instructional Tools for K-12 Classrooms workshop Martin, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 20 Mount Pelia Road, Martin, TN 38237

The STEM Center's highest rated workshop ever, offered again! Let Dr. Ray Witmer wow you with spreadsheets.

Coffee Tasting Class Martin, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 407 S Lindell St, Martin, TN

You've asked for it so we're delivering! Martin's Coffee and Bakery will be holding our second coffee tasting class on Friday, October 8th from 5:00pm-6:00pm. This class will go over the taste...

When Wishes Come True Union City, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 830 Everett Blvd, Union City, TN 38261

UTM Chi Omega presents a Live Concert, Fundraising Event for Make-A-Wish, Wish Granting and Celebrity Guest Appearances

Lace Up For Landon Color Run Troy, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 605 S Main St, Troy, TN

Join us for the Second Annual Lace Up for Landon Race weekend in Troy, TN! This race will benefit the Team Landon Clay Foundation, which is a new organization formed in memory of Landon Clay...