Live events coming up in Astoria

(ASTORIA, OR) Live events are lining up on the Astoria calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Astoria:

GRAND OPENING & Trick-or-Treating on Pier 39! Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 39th St, Astoria, OR

Join us for our GRAND OPENING, where you'll find the perfect gift; fine art, unique homegoods and more—with a nod to all things historical and nautical. Fun and games, too! Bring the goblins by...

THE TEN FIFTEEN THEATER PRESENTS Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 at 7:30pm, October 17, 24 at 3:30pm, General Admission $20All shows located at The Ten Fifteen TheatreProof of vaccination & face coverings requiredIn a bar in rural...

Assistance League® of the Columbia Pacific Home and Chef Tour 2021 Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Assistance League® of the Columbia Pacific Home and Chef Tour 2021 Hosted By Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific. Event starts on Saturday, 9 October 2021 and happening at The Rosebriar...

September 30-Oct. 3, 2021 Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 108 10th St, Astoria, OR

Our Class/Group project will be this wonderful lap/baby quilt. We should have a little time to work on a few other projects?

David Matthew Daniels Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Sunday, October 10th8pm No CoverFort George Brewery1483 Duane St.-Astoria “Out of the dark corners and dreary rain of Portland comes the folk-rocker guitarist/singer DAVID DANIELS. Following in...