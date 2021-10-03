CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grande, OR

La Grande calendar: What's coming up

La Grande Today
La Grande Today
 6 days ago

(LA GRANDE, OR) La Grande is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Grande:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8qmj_0cFqjxt200

Discover After School Program

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 1006 Penn Ave, La Grande, OR

Discover After School is a middle school after-school program set within neighborhood parks where youth choose activities like sculpting, journaling, and scientific explorations to discover the...

Learn More

ACE Writing Project

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1006 Penn Ave, La Grande, OR

The ACE Writing Project hosts monthly author readings. Enjoy an evening of literary arts and learn about the talent hiding in our backyard! Following the featured reading, we’ll open the floor to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohjYb_0cFqjxt200

Service

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 901 Penn Ave, La Grande, OR

Melvin Leroy Elder, 97, of Sisters, OR, formerly of La Grande, passed peacefully surrounded by his family in Sisters, OR on July 14, 2021. A Memorial service will be held on October 16, 2021 at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtQFf_0cFqjxt200

Union County Multi-State Concealed Handgun Class 10/9/2021

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

This is an in-person concealed weapons course for Oregon and Utah, covering you to carry concealed in over 30 states. Course is very limited in size, and pre-registration is REQUIRED to attend...

Learn More

Painting with Java: Harvest Moon

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1006 Penn Ave, La Grande, OR

Join Jan to paint a beautiful harvest moon with java! Learn how to work with coffee on watercolor paper. This class teaches a great option for painting on the go. Beginning and experienced...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Grande, OR
Government
City
La Grande, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
State
Utah State
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ace Writing Project#Java
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
La Grande Today

La Grande Today

La Grande, OR
39
Followers
270
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Grande Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy