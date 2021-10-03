La Grande calendar: What's coming up

(LA GRANDE, OR) La Grande is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Grande:

Discover After School Program La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 1006 Penn Ave, La Grande, OR

Discover After School is a middle school after-school program set within neighborhood parks where youth choose activities like sculpting, journaling, and scientific explorations to discover the...

ACE Writing Project La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1006 Penn Ave, La Grande, OR

The ACE Writing Project hosts monthly author readings. Enjoy an evening of literary arts and learn about the talent hiding in our backyard! Following the featured reading, we’ll open the floor to...

Service La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 901 Penn Ave, La Grande, OR

Melvin Leroy Elder, 97, of Sisters, OR, formerly of La Grande, passed peacefully surrounded by his family in Sisters, OR on July 14, 2021. A Memorial service will be held on October 16, 2021 at...

Union County Multi-State Concealed Handgun Class 10/9/2021 La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

This is an in-person concealed weapons course for Oregon and Utah, covering you to carry concealed in over 30 states. Course is very limited in size, and pre-registration is REQUIRED to attend...

Painting with Java: Harvest Moon La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1006 Penn Ave, La Grande, OR

Join Jan to paint a beautiful harvest moon with java! Learn how to work with coffee on watercolor paper. This class teaches a great option for painting on the go. Beginning and experienced...