Emporia, VA

Live events Emporia — what’s coming up

Emporia Daily
 6 days ago

(EMPORIA, VA) Live events are lining up on the Emporia calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Emporia:

Shenanigans Spooktown A Night of Revenge

Gaston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Haunted walk opening Saturday October 2nd! We run every Thursday, Friday And Saturday in October. Thursday is 8-10, Friday and Saturday 8-11. Live entertainment some nights! Snacks and snow...

Trunk or Treat at the Johns Manville Clubhouse

Jarratt, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Trunk or Treat at the Johns Manville Clubhouse, October 31, 2021. Come and dress your trunk and yourself for a fun night giving out candy for the community children. Bring your chairs, candy and...

October Soul Music Fest

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 717 American Legion Rd, Roanoke Rapids, NC

October Fest with Calvin Richardson, LEBRADO, P2K, AudiYo, C. Wright, Steve Walden, and Jai the Gentleman with DJ Trucker on crowd control

NCBIKE Trackday (EVOLVEGT)

Garysburg, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 310 Technology Dr, Garysburg, NC

This will be our FINAL 2021 NCBIKE Event will cover one track day (on listed date). Register to get initial sag set-up and converse on how to be a better and knowledgeable rider on and off the...

1st Annual Cornhole Tournament "Tossing Bags For Kids "

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1350 Julian R Allsbrook Hwy, Roanoke Rapids, NC

This event is to raise money one more time to help out with the Roanoke Rapids Police Clubs annual "Christmas for the kids" event which we have every year in December. We are a non-profit...

Emporia Daily

Emporia, VA
ABOUT

With Emporia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

