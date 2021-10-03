Levelland calendar: Coming events

(LEVELLAND, TX) Live events are coming to Levelland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Levelland:

Wolfforth Farmers Market, October 23, 2021 Wolfforth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 8924 County Rd 7100, Wolfforth, TX

Enjoy Bingham Family Vineyards wine at the Wolfforth Farmers Market in Wolfforth, Texas on October 23, 2021.

POTP Early Shopping Brunch Levelland Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2320 S, 2320 US-385, Levelland, TX

POTP Early Shopping Brunch Levelland at Mallet Event Center and Arena, 2320 S Highway 385, Levelland, TX 79336, Levelland, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 09:00 am

Adult Grow Group Wolfforth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1010 Donald Preston Dr, Wolfforth, TX

Adult Grow Group meets in the foyer every Sunday at 6:30pm. Childcare is available for $5 per family.

Turner Sparks - Double Happiness Tour — The Wallace Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 823 Houston St, Levelland, TX

Join us Friday October 15, 2021 for Turner Sparks - Double Happiness Tour! In our Live at The Wallace Series! Emceed by Aryn Corley! Show time is 7:30 P.M. Doors open 45 minutes before the show.

SWEENEY TODD, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 823 Houston St, Levelland, TX

The Wallace presents this thrilling tale of murder, love, and revenge. Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge...