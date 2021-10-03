CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Levelland, TX

Levelland calendar: Coming events

Levelland Journal
Levelland Journal
 6 days ago

(LEVELLAND, TX) Live events are coming to Levelland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Levelland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASXOh_0cFqjv7a00

Wolfforth Farmers Market, October 23, 2021

Wolfforth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 8924 County Rd 7100, Wolfforth, TX

Enjoy Bingham Family Vineyards wine at the Wolfforth Farmers Market in Wolfforth, Texas on October 23, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29pZk7_0cFqjv7a00

POTP Early Shopping Brunch Levelland

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2320 S, 2320 US-385, Levelland, TX

POTP Early Shopping Brunch Levelland at Mallet Event Center and Arena, 2320 S Highway 385, Levelland, TX 79336, Levelland, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 09:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r40rI_0cFqjv7a00

Adult Grow Group

Wolfforth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1010 Donald Preston Dr, Wolfforth, TX

Adult Grow Group meets in the foyer every Sunday at 6:30pm. Childcare is available for $5 per family.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3smq_0cFqjv7a00

Turner Sparks - Double Happiness Tour — The Wallace

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 823 Houston St, Levelland, TX

Join us Friday October 15, 2021 for Turner Sparks - Double Happiness Tour! In our Live at The Wallace Series! Emceed by Aryn Corley! Show time is 7:30 P.M. Doors open 45 minutes before the show.

Learn More

SWEENEY TODD, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 823 Houston St, Levelland, TX

The Wallace presents this thrilling tale of murder, love, and revenge. Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
London, TX
Levelland, TX
Government
City
Levelland, TX
City
Wolfforth, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mallet Event Center#Tx 79336#Sun Oct 10#Tx Adult Grow Group
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Levelland Journal

Levelland Journal

Levelland, TX
64
Followers
260
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Levelland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy