Shawano calendar: Coming events

(SHAWANO, WI) Shawano is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shawano:

RoseBrook at Classics Restaurant & Lounge Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: W6026 Lake Dr, Shawano, WI

Grab your friends, grab a costume and join us at Classics for a night of music and fun!

Purses for a Purpose Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2600 E Richmond St, Shawano, WI

Purse Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano

Harvestfest Flea Market & Vintage & Collector Car Show Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 990 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI

Huge flea market, live music, car show with dash plaques and prizes. Sponsored by Zurko Midwest Promotions.

Shawano Wisconsin Flea Market! 51st season! Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 990 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI

Shawano Wisconsin Flea Market 51st YEAR!!! Antiques, Collectibles, Crafts, Vintage, Mid Century Modern, Gardening, New & Old, Advertising, Old Toys, & More Every Sunday starting April 11th thru...

RCIA Classes Begin Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 302 S Main St, Shawano, WI

The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA), or Ordo Initiation is Christianae Adultorum is a process developed by the Catholic Church for prospective converts to Catholicism who are above...