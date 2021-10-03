CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano, WI

Shawano calendar: Coming events

Shawano Digest
Shawano Digest
 6 days ago

(SHAWANO, WI) Shawano is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shawano:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYSW3_0cFqjtM800

RoseBrook at Classics Restaurant & Lounge

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: W6026 Lake Dr, Shawano, WI

Grab your friends, grab a costume and join us at Classics for a night of music and fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ti6mh_0cFqjtM800

Purses for a Purpose

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2600 E Richmond St, Shawano, WI

Purse Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVRms_0cFqjtM800

Harvestfest Flea Market & Vintage & Collector Car Show

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 990 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI

Huge flea market, live music, car show with dash plaques and prizes. Sponsored by Zurko Midwest Promotions.

Shawano Wisconsin Flea Market! 51st season!

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 990 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI

Shawano Wisconsin Flea Market 51st YEAR!!! Antiques, Collectibles, Crafts, Vintage, Mid Century Modern, Gardening, New & Old, Advertising, Old Toys, & More Every Sunday starting April 11th thru...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahAcq_0cFqjtM800

RCIA Classes Begin

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 302 S Main St, Shawano, WI

The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA), or Ordo Initiation is Christianae Adultorum is a process developed by the Catholic Church for prospective converts to Catholicism who are above...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Antiques#Sun Oct 10#Wi Purse Auction#Zurko Midwest Promotions#New Old#Christianae Adultorum#The Catholic Church
