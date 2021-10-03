Shawano calendar: Coming events
(SHAWANO, WI) Shawano is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shawano:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: W6026 Lake Dr, Shawano, WI
Grab your friends, grab a costume and join us at Classics for a night of music and fun!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 2600 E Richmond St, Shawano, WI
Purse Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 990 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI
Huge flea market, live music, car show with dash plaques and prizes. Sponsored by Zurko Midwest Promotions.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 990 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI
Shawano Wisconsin Flea Market 51st YEAR!!! Antiques, Collectibles, Crafts, Vintage, Mid Century Modern, Gardening, New & Old, Advertising, Old Toys, & More Every Sunday starting April 11th thru...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 302 S Main St, Shawano, WI
The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA), or Ordo Initiation is Christianae Adultorum is a process developed by the Catholic Church for prospective converts to Catholicism who are above...
Comments / 0