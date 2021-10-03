Steamboat Springs events calendar

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Steamboat Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Steamboat Springs area:

Guided Walking Tours Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 1000 Pamela Ln, Steamboat Springs, CO

Enjoy a guided walking tour of the Yampa River Botanic Park led by board members and volunteers. Learn about the history of the park and the plants that thrive in the Yampa Valley. Participants...

Colorado Group Realty Coat Drive Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 335 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

Colorado Group Realty will be collecting lightly worn coats for LiftUp during the annual coat drive. Look for the CGR van in the Natural Grocers parking lot on Oct 16th from 9AM-4PM. Prior to Oct...

The Mammoths Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 821 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

The Mammoths, Mo Lowda & the Humble, and Dizzy Dames at Schmiggity's at 2021-10-17

Guided Meditation + Sound Healing Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 701 Yampa St, Steamboat Springs, CO

As our world continues to shake up, it's important for us to find peace, individually and as a collective. Reset yourself, body, mind and spirit in this immersive meditative experience that...

White wines of Italy Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Dr Unit C-C, Steamboat Springs, CO

The diversity of Italian white wine is quite compelling.We will take a look at growing regions and grape varietals.