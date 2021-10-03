Sandpoint calendar: What's coming up

(SANDPOINT, ID) Live events are coming to Sandpoint.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sandpoint:

Free Microchip Clinic Ponderay, ID

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 870 Kootenai Cutoff Rd, Ponderay, ID

Costumes encouraged! The best way to ensure the quick and safe return of your pet is to have them microchipped with up-to-date information and wearing visible ID tags on their collar. To help...

Fall Into Freedom: Could It Happen Here? Ponderay, ID

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 401 Bonner Mall Way, Ponderay, ID

North Idaho Way presents Fall Into Freedom: Could It Happen Here? A night of fun and inspiration with Luba Wold who will speak about her escape from Communist Russia. Catered by Felker's BBQ, the...

Crosstoberfest 2021 @Hickey Farms Sandpoint, ID

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 384-1148 Hickey Rd, Sandpoint, ID

After a two-year hiatus and a loss of our former venue at the U of I property in Sandpoint, Crosstoberfest is BACK for 2021, with a new venue and a new format! Syringa Cyclery and Pend Oreille...

Ponderay Monster Mash Goodie Bag Giveaway Ponderay, ID

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Drive-Thru In Ponderay. Discover Upcoming drive-thru events & shows happening in Ponderay

Jonathan Foster Sandpoint, ID

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 203 Cedar St, Sandpoint, ID

On tour, Americana roots songwriter Jonathan Foster performs solo-acoustic at Idaho Pour Authority in Sandpoint, Idaho!