What’s up Barre: Local events calendar

(BARRE, VT) Barre has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Barre:

VEA Mid Year Convention Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 10 Jefferson St, Barre, VT

MZMF Dinner Dance Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 10 Jefferson St, Barre, VT

Barre VT Wedding Show Barre, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Address: Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641

Join in the FUN with the chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes, raffles & giveaways from your local wedding vendors!

The Complaints - Halloween Party Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 28 Prospect St, Barre, VT

The Complaints rock Gusto's annual Halloween party in Barre VT. Get there early!

Acoustic Happy Hour Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 28 Prospect St, Barre, VT

Tim returns to Gusto's for an acoustic happy hour performance.