CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sturgeon Bay calendar: What's coming up

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
 6 days ago

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Live events are lining up on the Sturgeon Bay calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sturgeon Bay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KLXk_0cFqjmQH00

Apple User Group

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 916 N 14th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

The primary focus will be iPads/iPhones (iOS), MacBooks are welcome. In addition to a presentation, there will be time for a Q&A and troubleshooting help. Free.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKyJL_0cFqjmQH00

Door County Trek to the North Pole

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 2041 Michigan Street, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Door County Trek to the North Pole, Presented by Nicolet National Bank

Learn More

Friendly Crafters

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 916 N 14th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Join other paper crafters to work on your creations. Community program.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wP8HQ_0cFqjmQH00

Rotary Club of Sturgeon Bay Meeting

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 600 Nautical Dr, Sturgeon Bay, WI

12pm. Lunch. 12:20 - 1:15pm. Program. Visiting Rotarians are welcome.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5Mgu_0cFqjmQH00

Acoustic Song Circle

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1756 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI

For more information, call or go to “Door County Acoustic Song Circles & Jams” on Facebook.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbooks#Q A#Nicolet National Bank#Wi Join#Rotarians
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin

Sturgeon Bay, WI
25
Followers
271
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sturgeon Bay Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy