Sturgeon Bay calendar: What's coming up
(STURGEON BAY, WI) Live events are lining up on the Sturgeon Bay calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Sturgeon Bay area:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 916 N 14th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI
The primary focus will be iPads/iPhones (iOS), MacBooks are welcome. In addition to a presentation, there will be time for a Q&A and troubleshooting help. Free.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 2041 Michigan Street, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Door County Trek to the North Pole, Presented by Nicolet National Bank
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 916 N 14th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI
Join other paper crafters to work on your creations. Community program.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 600 Nautical Dr, Sturgeon Bay, WI
12pm. Lunch. 12:20 - 1:15pm. Program. Visiting Rotarians are welcome.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 1756 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI
For more information, call or go to “Door County Acoustic Song Circles & Jams” on Facebook.
Comments / 0