Sturgeon Bay calendar: What's coming up

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Live events are lining up on the Sturgeon Bay calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sturgeon Bay area:

Apple User Group Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 916 N 14th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

The primary focus will be iPads/iPhones (iOS), MacBooks are welcome. In addition to a presentation, there will be time for a Q&A and troubleshooting help. Free.

Door County Trek to the North Pole Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 2041 Michigan Street, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Door County Trek to the North Pole, Presented by Nicolet National Bank

Friendly Crafters Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 916 N 14th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Join other paper crafters to work on your creations. Community program.

Rotary Club of Sturgeon Bay Meeting Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 600 Nautical Dr, Sturgeon Bay, WI

12pm. Lunch. 12:20 - 1:15pm. Program. Visiting Rotarians are welcome.

Acoustic Song Circle Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1756 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI

For more information, call or go to “Door County Acoustic Song Circles & Jams” on Facebook.