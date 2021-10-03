CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show Low, AZ

Show Low events calendar

 6 days ago

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Show Low is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Show Low:

Apocalodge - HALLOWEEN 2021

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 857 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, AZ

YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE! This year DJ J Alan will be playing to the END. This will be the BIGGEST & BADDEST Halloween Party on the mountain!!!!!!! Did we mention cash prizes for best...

Luna Tunes Open Mic

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 257 N Woodland Rd, Lakeside, AZ

Luna Tunes Open Mic is 6:30 pm-8 pm at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, Lakeside. All ages are encouraged to share their talents of music, dance, poetry, drama, etc. on selected...

Slow Low, AZ ~ 3rd Annual Field of Honor® 2021

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1101 N Woodland Rd, Lakeside, AZ

** Public Welcome ** The Show Low community loves the Stars & Stripes and the veterans who have honored the flag through their service and sacrifice, and the Fisher of Men for Veterans put their...

2021 Golf the Summit

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 651 S Torreon Loop, Show Low, AZ

Proceeds benefit Summit Healthcare’s Cancer Center, helping patients stay home for treatment.

Blood Drive

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 381 N Central Ave, Show Low, AZ

Please come down to the Show Low VFW and be a Blood Hero. Your blood is needed. 381 N Central in Show Low (behind Burger King)

ABOUT

With Show Low News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

