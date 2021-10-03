CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burley, ID

What’s up Burley: Local events calendar

Burley Daily
Burley Daily
 6 days ago

(BURLEY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Burley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjLtx_0cFqjkep00

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 135 W Main St, Burley, ID

Your childhood icon has come to life on the Burley Theatre stage! Come join us for an evening of light-hearted entertainment, great music, and good family fun. Bring your dancing shoes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2tvj_0cFqjkep00

Drive-Up & Drive-Thru Winterization Station!

Eden, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1168 E 990 S, Eden, ID

No need to make two trips to drop off and pick up, when you can just DRIVE-THRU! If you purchased your RV from Xtreme it's FREE, if not take advantage of special pricing. No appointment needed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4X7d_0cFqjkep00

Women’s Lunch

Heyburn, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1360 7th St, Heyburn, ID

All ladies are welcome to join us for the bi- weekly no-host lunch @ Upper Crust. Contact Teresa Trent @ 208-312-2608 for additional information.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Axc0t_0cFqjkep00

5th Annual (W)holistic Healers Wellness Weekend

Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 800 N Overland Ave, Burley, ID

I am very excited to announce that the 💥5th Annual (W)holistic Healers Wellness Weekend💥 will be October 23rd and 24th, 2021. THIS IS THE 💥LARGEST💥 spiritual, energetic, holistic, and natural...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EjSU_0cFqjkep00

Men’s Breakfast

Heyburn, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 322 ID-24, Heyburn, ID

All Men ages 18 and older are invited to attend this no-host breakfast.\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Heyburn, ID
Burley, ID
Government
City
Burley, ID
Local
Idaho Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Rv#Xtreme#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Burley Daily

Burley Daily

Burley, ID
36
Followers
251
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy