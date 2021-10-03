What’s up Burley: Local events calendar

(BURLEY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Burley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burley:

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 135 W Main St, Burley, ID

Your childhood icon has come to life on the Burley Theatre stage! Come join us for an evening of light-hearted entertainment, great music, and good family fun. Bring your dancing shoes!

Drive-Up & Drive-Thru Winterization Station! Eden, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1168 E 990 S, Eden, ID

No need to make two trips to drop off and pick up, when you can just DRIVE-THRU! If you purchased your RV from Xtreme it's FREE, if not take advantage of special pricing. No appointment needed...

Women’s Lunch Heyburn, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1360 7th St, Heyburn, ID

All ladies are welcome to join us for the bi- weekly no-host lunch @ Upper Crust. Contact Teresa Trent @ 208-312-2608 for additional information.



5th Annual (W)holistic Healers Wellness Weekend Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 800 N Overland Ave, Burley, ID

I am very excited to announce that the 💥5th Annual (W)holistic Healers Wellness Weekend💥 will be October 23rd and 24th, 2021. THIS IS THE 💥LARGEST💥 spiritual, energetic, holistic, and natural...

Men’s Breakfast Heyburn, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 322 ID-24, Heyburn, ID

All Men ages 18 and older are invited to attend this no-host breakfast.

