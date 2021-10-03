Artesia events coming soon

(ARTESIA, NM) Artesia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Artesia area:

Brunch with Bedonie Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: E Riverside Dr, Carlsbad, NM

BRUNCH IS FREE. ACCEPTING DONATIONS TO HELP SUPPORT KAREN IN HER CAMPAIGN FOR GOVERNOR. THANK YOU FOR ANY AND ALL SUPPORT!

2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 5K Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 5K is on Saturday October 30, 2021. It includes the following events: 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 5K, 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 10K, 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE HALF...

I AM THEY CONCERT Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 S 20th St, Artesia, NM

I AM THEY CONCERT er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við I AM THEY CONCERT, kom á Facebook nú.

ECSP Jr. Posse Playdays Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Must attend (3) of the (5) Playdays in the Series for 2021 to qualify for awards. Age groups from 2-15 years old and an open class for special needs contestants of all ages.

Heirloom Acres 2021 Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1706 E Main St, Artesia, NM

Heirloom Acres, Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch provides fall fun for the whole family! Experience the enchantment of simpler days of side by side play, face to face meals with friends, and evenings...