Okmulgee, OK

Okmulgee calendar: Events coming up

Okmulgee Voice
 6 days ago

(OKMULGEE, OK) Live events are coming to Okmulgee.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Okmulgee:

Free Massage Day (p.m.)

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 1st St E, Okmulgee, OK

Make a little time for some self-care today! Come enjoy a free 15-minute massage from a licensed (and amazing) professional in Covelle Hall Auditorium from 1:30 - 4 pm. Remember to bring your...

Mini Retreat

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1600 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee, OK

Mini Retreat with games and pizza! Bring a project to work on and enjoy the evening! No charge for this event.

NIGHTMARE ON OKLAHOMA STREET

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 620 S Oklahoma Ave, Okmulgee, OK

NIGHTMARE ON OKLAHOMA STREET is on Facebook. To connect with NIGHTMARE ON OKLAHOMA STREET, join Facebook today.

Op. Blood Moon Rising

Beggs, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK? When the Blood Moon Rises that will be tested! Life4Adventure is a company that specialises in unique vacations and trips all over the USA for any occasion and are...

OSUIT Career Fair

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1st St E, Okmulgee, OK

Held each semester, the OSUIT Career Fair is for students in Truck Technician, Engineering & Construction Technologies and Creative & Information Technologies programs seeking a full-time job...

Learn More

Okmulgee, OK
