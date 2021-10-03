CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing calendar: Coming events

Hibbing Dispatch
Hibbing Dispatch
 6 days ago

(HIBBING, MN) Live events are coming to Hibbing.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hibbing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSP2f_0cFqjh0e00

Open Door Church Craft Fair

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 12025 Corey Tracts Rd, Hibbing, MN

Open Door Church in Hibbing will be hosting a craft and vendor show. All area crafters and vendors are welcome to participate in this public event. Call 218-262-1796 for more information and to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ES2FF_0cFqjh0e00

Flourish: Ladies Bible Study & Community

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1637 E 40th St, Hibbing, MN

We are SO excited to be launching our monthly women's gathering this fall! Ladies of all ages are invited to Flourish: Ladies Bible Study & Community. We start at 9:30am, but come early because...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PD4Rn_0cFqjh0e00

Silent Movie/Organ Event

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 E 21st St, Hibbing, MN

Hibbing Community Education and the Hibbing Foundation welcomes Organist extraordinaire, Andrew Galuska to the Historic Hibbing High School Auditorium on Saturday, October 23 at 7PM for a FREE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mB9UR_0cFqjh0e00

EMR Initial @ AdvMN – HCC Campus

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1515 E 25th St, Hibbing, MN

EMR Initial enhanced class: This is a hybrid class – […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D67Qk_0cFqjh0e00

Basic Blacksmithing

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 704 W 41st St, Hibbing, MN

Learn how to safely heat metal in a forge then form decorative S and nail-in hooks, adding twists and snake tails. Bring a bag lunch & closed lid bottle of water. Wear closed toe shoes, long...

Hibbing Dispatch

Hibbing Dispatch

