Hazard events calendar

(HAZARD, KY) Live events are lining up on the Hazard calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hazard area:

AMW LIVE: Buckhorn School Buckhorn, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The best professional wrestling in the southeast returns to Buckhorn, Ky. See all your favorite stars Also check out other Sports Events in Buckhorn

walkertown, ky Hazard, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in walkertown_ky? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Alumni Day 2021 Jackson, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 855 KY-541, Jackson, KY

Alumni Day 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Alumni Day 2021, join Facebook today.

Eagles Don't Run With Bullies 5K Event Hyden, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Hyden, KY

The Eagles Don't Run With Bullies 5K Event and Random Acts of Kindness Week! About this Event The Eagles Don't Run With Bullies 5K Event is hosted annually in order to bring our community together...

Fall Color Ride Hyden, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 150 Wendover Rd, Hyden, KY

Fall Color Ride, 2021 Meet at Richard Nixon Recreation Center at 10 a.m., Leave at 11 a.m. Destination: Buckhorn lake $20 Donation per machine (all proceeds go to Trails of Leslie County) Free...