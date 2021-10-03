What’s up Bolivar: Local events calendar

(BOLIVAR, MO) Bolivar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bolivar area:

Firearms Instructor Certification Program Dunnegan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 891 E 385th Rd, Dunnegan, MO

This is a five day (50 hour) Law Enforcement Firearms Instructor training course. Each day of instruction will be at least 10 hours long, but may be extended at the discretion of the Instructor...

Halloween Bash featuring Paralandra Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Since the band's beginning in 2013, Paralandra has released one self-made album, Rise Up (released 2014), two EPs with multiple singles through Legend Recordings; All Fall Down (released 2016) and...

1st Annual Fall Festival Vendor/Craft & Car Show Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Vendor/Craft Show: 10am - 6pm Car Show: 10am - 4pm (Awards @ 4pm) Bonfire & Hayride: 5pm - 8pm (free hotdog, chip & drink) Vendor/Craft Show setup: 7am -10am Car Show Registration: 9am - 10am (Pit...

Say boo to the flu! CMH Pediatric Clinic drive-thru flu shots offered Oct. 16 and 23. Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Citizens Memorial Hospital Pediatric Clinic will offer drive-thru flu shots for children Saturday, Oct. 16 and 23, 9 a.m.-noon, outside the clinic, located at 1195 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar. The...

Figure 8 AND Smash & Dash @Historic Bolivar Speedway Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Figure 8 AND Smash & Dash @Historic Bolivar Speedway at 4829 S 133rd Rd, Bolivar, MO 65613-8177, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 01:00 pm