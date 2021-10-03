Live events coming up in Escanaba

(ESCANABA, MI) Escanaba has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Escanaba:

Glass Fusing Garden, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 6367 State St, Garden, MI

Glass Fusing at Garden Gallery/Village Artisans, 6367 State St, Garden, MI 49835, Garden, United States on Thu Oct 14 2021 at 11:00 am to 01:00 pm

Myths and Legends Traunik, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

A spooktacular night walk thru the woods of Trenary / traunik. Be careful what u may bump into or what may bump into u

Mass of Christian Burial Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Here is Thomas R. Martin’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 3, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Thomas R. Martin of Gladstone, Michigan...

UPtoberFest 2021 Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Lake Shore Dr, Escanaba, MI

UPtoberfest is the U.P.s largest wine and beer festival, held on the beautiful lakefront in downtown Escanaba, MI. 2021 marks the FIFTEENTH year of the festival, and we hope the most successful as...

Mike Mercury as seen on Comedy Central, with Mario Robinson Harris, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: W 399 US-2, Harris, MI

An ear for turning everyday life into comedic, gems, Mike’s smart observation humor, audience interaction and lightning-quick wit is a sure-fire hit with any crowd. Mike is one of the few...