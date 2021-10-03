CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Live events coming up in Escanaba

Escanaba Bulletin
 6 days ago

(ESCANABA, MI) Escanaba has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Escanaba:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229IR2_0cFqjbiI00

Glass Fusing

Garden, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 6367 State St, Garden, MI

Glass Fusing at Garden Gallery/Village Artisans, 6367 State St, Garden, MI 49835, Garden, United States on Thu Oct 14 2021 at 11:00 am to 01:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAFgP_0cFqjbiI00

Myths and Legends

Traunik, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

A spooktacular night walk thru the woods of Trenary / traunik. Be careful what u may bump into or what may bump into u

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BA8ZT_0cFqjbiI00

Mass of Christian Burial

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Here is Thomas R. Martin’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 3, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Thomas R. Martin of Gladstone, Michigan...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yphfD_0cFqjbiI00

UPtoberFest 2021

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Lake Shore Dr, Escanaba, MI

UPtoberfest is the U.P.s largest wine and beer festival, held on the beautiful lakefront in downtown Escanaba, MI. 2021 marks the FIFTEENTH year of the festival, and we hope the most successful as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGmgJ_0cFqjbiI00

Mike Mercury as seen on Comedy Central, with Mario Robinson

Harris, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: W 399 US-2, Harris, MI

An ear for turning everyday life into comedic, gems, Mike’s smart observation humor, audience interaction and lightning-quick wit is a sure-fire hit with any crowd. Mike is one of the few...

Escanaba, MI
ABOUT

With Escanaba Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

