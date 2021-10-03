Cleveland events coming up

(CLEVELAND, MS) Live events are lining up on the Cleveland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cleveland:

Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles Cleveland, MS

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1003 W Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS

Don Felder is a legendary singer-songwriter, a 1998 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Eagles, a New Your Times best-selling author and a true American rock and roll guitar hero...

Bolivar County Dinner presented by BankPlus: Cleveland Cleveland, MS

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 229 N Sharpe Ave, Cleveland, MS

Bolivar County Dinner presented by BankPlus: ClevelandThe Warehouse6:00 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Bolivar County MS0004@ducks.org

Varsity Football @ Bayou Academy — STARKVILLE ACADEMY Cleveland, MS

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1291 Crosby Rd, Cleveland, MS

The Bayou Academy (Cleveland, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Starkville Academy (Starkville, MS) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

Martina McBride Cleveland, MS

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1003 W Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS

Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 20 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and #1 hits. Martina McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards...

BLACK TO NORMAL Cleveland, MS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 301 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS 38732

The official Ruleville Homecoming Finale and birthday celebration for all October babies.