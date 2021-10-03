CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

Galax calendar: What's coming up

(GALAX, VA) Live events are lining up on the Galax calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Galax:

Eric Wayne Band

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 307 N Meadow St, Galax, VA

The Boyz bring the show to Galax, VA at Creek Bottom Brewery! SHOWTIME 7-10pm

Intro to Mosaic with Nikki Pynn

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 N Main St, Galax, VA

Introduction to Mosaic Instructor: Nikki Pynn Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021 Time: 12-3pm Fee: $30 Materials Fee: $5 to instructor day of class Skill: All; Age: 16+ In this workshop, students...

BROOM MAKING | COBWEB & VEGETABLE SCRUBBER WITH JOHN ALEXANDER

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 100 N Main St, Galax, VA

Broom Making | Cobweb & Vegetable Scrubber Instructor: John Alexander Class Date: Thursday, October 21 Class Time: 4-6:30pm Class Fee: $25 Materials Fee to Instructor: $12 Skill: All; Age: 12...

Chair Seat Weaving

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 476 White Pine Rd, Galax, VA

Chair Seat Weaving. Course description: Weave chair or stool seat using reed splints. Fee is $60, includes reed splints, instructions booklet, hands on instructions. Student needs to bring a...

Autumn Folk Festival and Light the Porch Event

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 476 White Pine Rd, Galax, VA

This year we are adding a new idea to the Festival. We have turned our old Pumpkin night festival into an all day event! The day will be filled with German heritage traditions and stories. If you...

Learn More

