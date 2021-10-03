CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls events coming up

 6 days ago

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Marble Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marble Falls:



Family Camp Out

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 230 Ave J, Marble Falls, TX

Enjoy a night out and camp in Johnson Park from Saturday, October 16th to Sunday, October 17th. Activities include s'mores, movie in the park, neon glow parade, kayaks, breakfast, TPWD Master...



Highland Art Guild and Gallery 50th Anniversary Celebration

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 318 Main St, Marble Falls, TX

Celebrate the oldest art guild & gallery in Marble Falls with door prizes, gifts, raffled art and 50% discount on selected art pieces.



78654

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 78654? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.



Texas State Rifle Association Small-bore 3-Position Outdoor Championships

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 7030 E, Ranch Rd 1431, Marble Falls, TX

TEXAS STATE RIFLE ASSOCIATION PO Box 2140 Bastrop, TX 78602 HOTLINE: 866-897-4353 (TX-RIFLE) LOCAL: 512-615-4200 © COPYRIGHT 2021, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.



HLBWS Book Discussion Group — Highland Lakes Birding and Wildflower Society

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Main St, Marble Falls, TX

The Study Buddies will continue reading and discussing Jim Robbins’ book, The Wonder of Birds. Check back for information about which chapters will be discussed at the meeting.

