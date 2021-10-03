Greenfield events coming soon
(GREENFIELD, CA) Greenfield has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Greenfield area:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
The Dept of the CA Highway Patrol is soliciting for IFB #21C735002 - LANDSCAPE SERVICES. The deadline for submission of responses is October 12, 2021.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Address: 502 Front St, Soledad, CA
low cost vaccination clinic for dogs and cats. STAY IN YOUR VEHICLES. You may also like the following events from SCAR
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 238 California Avenue, Jolon, CA
Monster Nacho Thursday! Monster Nachos are available from 1030 until 2000 or sold out. $8.00 Monster Nacho order includes your choice of carnitas, beef or chicken. Toppings include: chips, nacho...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Address: 1972 Hobson Ave, Greenfield, CA
Alex will be playing a solo set at Scheid Vineyards Sunday October 10th from 1-4 in Greenfield, Ca!!
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 207 Broadway St, King City, CA
200 Broadway Ste. 40 King City, CA 93930 Phone: (831) 385-3814 Fax: (831) 386-9462 www.kingcitychamber.com
