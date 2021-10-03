CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenfield, CA

Greenfield events coming soon

Greenfield News Watch
Greenfield News Watch
 6 days ago

(GREENFIELD, CA) Greenfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Greenfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n57MJ_0cFqjTbM00

Landscape Services

King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The Dept of the CA Highway Patrol is soliciting for IFB #21C735002 - LANDSCAPE SERVICES. The deadline for submission of responses is October 12, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19oxXt_0cFqjTbM00

Low Cost Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic for Dogs and Cats

Soledad, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 502 Front St, Soledad, CA

low cost vaccination clinic for dogs and cats. STAY IN YOUR VEHICLES. You may also like the following events from SCAR

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEUPe_0cFqjTbM00

Monster Nacho Thursday!

Jolon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 238 California Avenue, Jolon, CA

Monster Nacho Thursday! Monster Nachos are available from 1030 until 2000 or sold out. $8.00 Monster Nacho order includes your choice of carnitas, beef or chicken. Toppings include: chips, nacho...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbOGD_0cFqjTbM00

Alex Lucero & The Live Again Band

Greenfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1972 Hobson Ave, Greenfield, CA

Alex will be playing a solo set at Scheid Vineyards Sunday October 10th from 1-4 in Greenfield, Ca!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFWgZ_0cFqjTbM00

King City Lions Meeting

King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 207 Broadway St, King City, CA

200 Broadway Ste. 40 King City, CA 93930 Phone: (831) 385-3814 Fax: (831) 386-9462 www.kingcitychamber.com

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
King City, CA
City
Greenfield, CA
City
Soledad, CA
Local
California Government
Greenfield, CA
Government
King City, CA
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifb#Scheid Vineyards
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Greenfield News Watch

Greenfield News Watch

Greenfield, CA
34
Followers
240
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy