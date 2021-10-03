Greenfield events coming soon

(GREENFIELD, CA) Greenfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Greenfield area:

Landscape Services King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The Dept of the CA Highway Patrol is soliciting for IFB #21C735002 - LANDSCAPE SERVICES. The deadline for submission of responses is October 12, 2021.

Low Cost Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic for Dogs and Cats Soledad, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 502 Front St, Soledad, CA

low cost vaccination clinic for dogs and cats. STAY IN YOUR VEHICLES. You may also like the following events from SCAR

Monster Nacho Thursday! Jolon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 238 California Avenue, Jolon, CA

Monster Nacho Thursday! Monster Nachos are available from 1030 until 2000 or sold out. $8.00 Monster Nacho order includes your choice of carnitas, beef or chicken. Toppings include: chips, nacho...

Alex Lucero & The Live Again Band Greenfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1972 Hobson Ave, Greenfield, CA

Alex will be playing a solo set at Scheid Vineyards Sunday October 10th from 1-4 in Greenfield, Ca!!

King City Lions Meeting King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 207 Broadway St, King City, CA

200 Broadway Ste. 40 King City, CA 93930 Phone: (831) 385-3814 Fax: (831) 386-9462 www.kingcitychamber.com