Columbia, MS

Columbia calendar: Events coming up

Columbia Updates
 6 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MS) Columbia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eh7Sm_0cFqjSid00

Trunk or Treat

Columbia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1480 Hwy 98 E, Columbia, MS

Come on out and enjoy the fun! We would like to invite everyone to come and help Walt Massey support breast cancer awareness! We will be giving away 2 tickets to see Luke Bryan! If you would like...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmxCp_0cFqjSid00

Section 10 Christmas for Christ & Sectional Ministers and Wives' Christmas Banquet

Columbia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1452 Old Hwy 98 E, Columbia, MS

Section 10 Christmas for Christ & Sectional Ministers and Wives' Christmas Banquet - Hosted by MS District NAM and Section 10 Location: Woodlawn 1452 Hwy 98 E Columbia, Mississippi Will you help...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TxRbJ_0cFqjSid00

Rebul Academy Varsity Football @ Prentiss Christian

Prentiss, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 1643 Amanda St, Prentiss, MS

The Prentiss Christian (Prentiss, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Rebul Academy (Learned, MS) on Friday, October 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wvfw_0cFqjSid00

2021 Zach Little Memorial Bike Ride & 5k

Sumrall, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

2021 Zach Little Memorial Bike Ride & 5k 75 Railroad Ave, Sumrall, MS, USA - Zach Little Memorial Bike Ride & 5kThe Zachary Little… - October 9, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcVtn_0cFqjSid00

Tylertown Farmers' Market

Tylertown, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Tylertown, MS

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 4 - November 30, 2021 Tuesdays, 8:00am - 1:00pm Location:Historic Agri-Heritage Building at 116 S. Raliroad Ave. in

Columbia Updates

Columbia, MS
ABOUT

With Columbia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

