Moberly, MO

Coming soon: Moberly events

Moberly Voice
 6 days ago

(MOBERLY, MO) Moberly is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moberly:

Cub Scout Sign-Up

Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1000 Kwix Rd, Moberly, MO

Come join the FUN in Cub Scouts!! Cub Scouting is a year-round, family-oriented program uniquely designed to meet the needs of young boys and girls (kindergarten through fifth grade) and their...

Trick or Treat Trail

Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 N Clark St, Moberly, MO

Visit downtown Moberly for safe trick-or-treating provided by local business and organizations. Bring your own bag!

Fall Food Truck Frenzy & Vendor Expo

Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1408 N Morley St, Moberly, MO

Come and check out all the new products Distressed Woodworking has to offer as well as many other vendors at this fun event!

Men’s Cursillo Weekend #69 (Moberly)

Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 209 S Williams St, Moberly, MO

Cursillo Men\'s Weekend #69 is scheduled, but dependent on Coronavirus cancellations. Information is provided in the links below. This 4-day retreat begins on Thursday at 6:30 pm, and concludes on...

Paint Your Pet - Friday, October 8th @ 6 pm

Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 215 W Reed St, Moberly, MO

Come join us for a night of painting and fun! Paula will be instructing you on painting your beloved pet! The cost is $40 and a complimentary drink is provided. Last day to sign up is Oct 1st, and...

