Jamestown events coming soon

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Jamestown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jamestown:

Committee Mtg Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 102 3rd Ave SE, Jamestown, ND

City Public Works, Police & Fire Committees Click the link below to access agenda when available: https://jamestownnd.gov/government/minutes-agendas/committee-minutes-agendas/ Access by Phone...

Happy Hour Cash Mob Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 116 1st St E, Jamestown, ND

Join the Chamber Ambassadors and Young Professionals as we mob the All Vets Club with CASH! Come have a drink, and there will be free appetizers until they're gone! Support Chamber Members...

Jamestown Community Church Choir Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Jamestown community church choir is starting. All singers welcome. Anyone who loves to sing please join us. We will be working on Christmas music that is sung at Disney world every year. Fun...

Christmas Boutique Craft & Gift Show Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 212 3rd Ave NE, Jamestown, ND

A variety of Christmas crafts and ideas. Over 145 booths to view. 9am-4pm.

CRAFT TIME Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 320 1st Ave N, Jamestown, ND

📍WHO: Everyone is Welcome! 📍WHAT: Crafty Folks is a FREE crafting event Bring Your Own Craft Projects & Supplies to Work On. Participate in a FREE Make-N-Take, Win a prize or two & Make some new...