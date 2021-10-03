CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

What’s up Hudson: Local events calendar

Hudson Times
Hudson Times
 6 days ago

(HUDSON, NY) Hudson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hudson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TntL_0cFqifHP00

Wellness Retreat at The Amelia

Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 339 Allen Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Join us for The Amelia's kick-off to its wellness retreat series, featuring yoga and meditation teacher, Courtney Deri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vi7FG_0cFqifHP00

WYLDE Community Yoga Thursdays with Jayme Strype

Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 35 South 3rd Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Start your day at WYLDE for a morning flow and coffee with our outdoor community yoga, Thursday mornings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHXwf_0cFqifHP00

Home Cheesemaking Class

Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 357 County Route 12, Hudson, NY 12534

We are excited to offer a home cheesemaking class at Churchtown Dairy. Join us to learn how to make yogurt and ricotta using our raw milk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgmfM_0cFqifHP00

Young at HeART: Plein Air Pastel at Olana

Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5720 NY-9G, Hudson, NY

This eight-session course will use Olana’s artist-designed landscape as a source of inspiration for learning about plein air painting. Using pastel, participants ages 55+ will develop a working...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLz5O_0cFqifHP00

Deskovic Foundation Fundraiser

Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 434 Columbia Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Meet the Wrongfully Convicted and Support Their Battle for Justice Reform. Food and drink will be served.

ABOUT

With Hudson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

