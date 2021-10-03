What’s up Hudson: Local events calendar

(HUDSON, NY) Hudson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hudson area:

Wellness Retreat at The Amelia Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 339 Allen Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Join us for The Amelia's kick-off to its wellness retreat series, featuring yoga and meditation teacher, Courtney Deri.

WYLDE Community Yoga Thursdays with Jayme Strype Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 35 South 3rd Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Start your day at WYLDE for a morning flow and coffee with our outdoor community yoga, Thursday mornings.

Home Cheesemaking Class Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 357 County Route 12, Hudson, NY 12534

We are excited to offer a home cheesemaking class at Churchtown Dairy. Join us to learn how to make yogurt and ricotta using our raw milk.

Young at HeART: Plein Air Pastel at Olana Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5720 NY-9G, Hudson, NY

This eight-session course will use Olana’s artist-designed landscape as a source of inspiration for learning about plein air painting. Using pastel, participants ages 55+ will develop a working...

Deskovic Foundation Fundraiser Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 434 Columbia Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Meet the Wrongfully Convicted and Support Their Battle for Justice Reform. Food and drink will be served.