Vikings’ Dalvin Cook plans to spoil Kevin Stefanski’s homecoming: ‘Coach Stefanski - sorry’: Browns pre-game thoughts

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings running Dalvin Cook, who was close to Kevin Stefanski when he was in Minnesota, plans to spoil his former offensive coordinator’s homecoming today. “Beat him,’’ Cook told NFL Network in pre-game. “That’s the first thing. We can’t let him come in and take over our field. It’s our field and we’ve got to defend it. Defend ‘the Bank’ and that’s what we’re going to do today. Coach Stefanski — sorry.’’

