An intoxicated Cleveland man, 43, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Sept. 25 after he drove from the scene of a car crash in which he was involved. A witness said the man’s Ford Edge hit another SUV near Grayton Road and the westbound ramp to Interstate 480 in Cleveland. The witness called police and followed the man in his car to a Rademaker home, where the man pulled into the driveway and parked.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO