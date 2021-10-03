CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff calendar: Coming events

Scottsbluff News Alert
Scottsbluff News Alert
 6 days ago

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Scottsbluff has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scottsbluff area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ck3zO_0cFqiKwG00

Volleyball @ Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 313 E 27th St, Scottsbluff, NE

Lady Blazers travel to Scottsbluff, Freshmen start at 5 with JV and Varsity to follow.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBO8Q_0cFqiKwG00

KimberBell Home Sweet Haunted Home

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1804 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Looking to raise your “spirits?” Treat yourself to Home Sweet Haunted Home! At Kimberbell’s two-day machine embroidery event, you’ll create five bewitching projects with other stitching...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8cd7_0cFqiKwG00

Adams Family Pumpkin Patch Flashlight Mazes

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 230710 Highland Rd, Scottsbluff, NE

*Take your pick of 2 SATURDAY NIGHTS *7-9pm each night *JAX Gourmet Coffee and Snow will be serving up some hot drinks! *Bring your own flashlight or light of choice: required *First 200 people on...

Learn More

Cowboy Days

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 230710 Highland Rd, Scottsbluff, NE

Come ride horses with us!! If you wear your cowboy attire, you go home with a FREE pumpkin! We will have food vendors on sit!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxHo4_0cFqiKwG00

Addams Family 2

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 100381 Airport Rd, Scottsbluff, NE

Rated: PG Run Time 1h 33m Everyone's favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Scottsbluff, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet Coffee#Comedy#Horse#Live Events#Ne Lady Blazers#Home Sweet Haunted Home#Kimberbell#Ne Come#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Scottsbluff News Alert

Scottsbluff News Alert

Scottsbluff, NE
84
Followers
254
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Scottsbluff News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy