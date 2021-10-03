Scottsbluff calendar: Coming events

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Scottsbluff has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scottsbluff area:

Volleyball @ Scottsbluff Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 313 E 27th St, Scottsbluff, NE

Lady Blazers travel to Scottsbluff, Freshmen start at 5 with JV and Varsity to follow.

KimberBell Home Sweet Haunted Home Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1804 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Looking to raise your “spirits?” Treat yourself to Home Sweet Haunted Home! At Kimberbell’s two-day machine embroidery event, you’ll create five bewitching projects with other stitching...

Adams Family Pumpkin Patch Flashlight Mazes Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 230710 Highland Rd, Scottsbluff, NE

*Take your pick of 2 SATURDAY NIGHTS *7-9pm each night *JAX Gourmet Coffee and Snow will be serving up some hot drinks! *Bring your own flashlight or light of choice: required *First 200 people on...

Cowboy Days Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 230710 Highland Rd, Scottsbluff, NE

Come ride horses with us!! If you wear your cowboy attire, you go home with a FREE pumpkin! We will have food vendors on sit!

Addams Family 2 Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 100381 Airport Rd, Scottsbluff, NE

Rated: PG Run Time 1h 33m Everyone's favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their...