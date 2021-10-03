CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapaa, HI

Live events on the horizon in Kapaa

Kapaa Digest
Kapaa Digest
 6 days ago

(KAPAA, HI) Kapaa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kapaa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeCdT_0cFqiIAo00

Hanalei Farmers Market

Hanalei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5299 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours : Sunday, 12PM - 2.30PM Location:5299 Kuhio Hwy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RiaLD_0cFqiIAo00

Porter Pavilion, Kilauea, Kauai — Paula Fuga

Kilauea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: Unnamed Road, Kilauea, HI

Be the first to hear the new album when it drops. Sign up with your email address to receive news, updates and maybe a love letter from Paula.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqDdA_0cFqiIAo00

Hawaii Full Moon Yoga Retreat

Kilauea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Hawaii Full Moon Yoga Retreat An intimate Island Retreat for All Locale Kaua’i, Hawaii Date October 17th-23rd, 2021 Retreat Website...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YLF0_0cFqiIAo00

Water Lily 101 Class

Kilauea, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5-2719 Kuhio Highway, Ste# 101, Kilauea, HI 96754

Covers 42 varieties of water lilies - a hands on workshop on everything you need to know about tropicals vs. hardies, repotting and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVxLe_0cFqiIAo00

Trivia Night

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 4303 Rice St, Lihue, HI

You know what it is! Whether you’re a trivia head or you’re just looking for something fun for your group of friends, you’re going to love trivia night at Rob’s. Come see how you do against some...

Kapaa, HI
ABOUT

With Kapaa Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

