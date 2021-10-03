Live events on the horizon in Kapaa
(KAPAA, HI) Kapaa has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kapaa:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 5299 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI
Season: Year Round Market Hours : Sunday, 12PM - 2.30PM Location:5299 Kuhio Hwy
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: Unnamed Road, Kilauea, HI
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Hawaii Full Moon Yoga Retreat An intimate Island Retreat for All Locale Kaua’i, Hawaii Date October 17th-23rd, 2021 Retreat Website...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 5-2719 Kuhio Highway, Ste# 101, Kilauea, HI 96754
Covers 42 varieties of water lilies - a hands on workshop on everything you need to know about tropicals vs. hardies, repotting and care.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 AM
Address: 4303 Rice St, Lihue, HI
You know what it is! Whether you’re a trivia head or you’re just looking for something fun for your group of friends, you’re going to love trivia night at Rob’s. Come see how you do against some...
