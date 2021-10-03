CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittanning, PA

Kittanning events coming soon

 6 days ago

(KITTANNING, PA) Live events are lining up on the Kittanning calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kittanning:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FauTB_0cFqiFWd00

American Red Cross Blood Driver

Ford City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS(1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter MANORTWPVFC to schedule an appointment!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fe3pn_0cFqiFWd00

2nd Annual Mixxedfit Monster Mash Benefit

Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Please join us for a fun people inspired dance fitness workout! Mixxedfit is a combination of explosive movements and boot camp toning! You won’t even realize you’re working out! All proceeds from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmWGH_0cFqiFWd00

Fall Conference With Speaker Evangelist David Morris, And Singing Guests "The Chuck Wagon Gang"

Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Sunday - 6 PM - The Chuck Wagon Gang Monday - 6:30 PM - Evangelist David Morris Tuesday - AIBCWP Fall Meeting here 4 PM Preaching Service - Pastor Bramlet, 5 PM Supper, 6:30 PM Evangelist David...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ulqu_0cFqiFWd00

Child Check (Armstrong)

Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 184 Nolte Dr, Kittanning, PA

Child Check is Lifesteps FREE Developmental/Autism Screening Program These screenings are brief assessments using games & activities to determine a child’s current level of development...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuXkj_0cFqiFWd00

Grace Christian School Annual Auction

Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 215 Arthur St, Kittanning, PA

On Saturday, October 16th, Grace Christian School will host its annual auction and breakfast. This event will be held in Grace Christian School, located in alley behind 215 Arthur Street in West...

