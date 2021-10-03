Hutchinson calendar: Coming events

(HUTCHINSON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Hutchinson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hutchinson area:

Quilts of Valor Sewing Day Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 7 Main St N, Hutchinson, MN

Join us and make quilts for a very worthy cause – honoring our veterans! We get together the 4th Thursday of the month and make quilts. We provide all the fabric, batting and patterns, or bring...

Bobbing Bobber Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

We’ll be at Bobbing Bobber out in Hutch! Be sure to check it out!

Featherweight Club Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 7 Main St N, Hutchinson, MN

The third Tuesday and Wednesday of the month, starting September 15, 2020 10 am – 5 pm. You are invited to bring your Featherweight machine and join us for a day of great fun and fellowship at...

2:30 Confirm. 6th Gr Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 400 Franklin St SW, Hutchinson, MN

At Peace Place. 6th Graders may join us after confirmation.

11am Staff Meeting Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 Franklin St SW, Hutchinson, MN

« All Events 11am Staff Meeting October 26 @ 11:00 am -