CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atmore, AL

Live events Atmore — what’s coming up

Atmore News Alert
Atmore News Alert
 6 days ago

(ATMORE, AL) Live events are coming to Atmore.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atmore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29o8DZ_0cFqi5mc00

Patron's Party

Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Patron's Party Hosted by the Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce chamber logo for events

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYfh5_0cFqi5mc00

3rd Annual Bay Minette Witches Ride 2021

Bay Minette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

This event is an annual fundraiser with all proceeds going directly to the North Baldwin Animal Shelter. About this Event We are a group of animal lovers who come together once a year to raise...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSIks_0cFqi5mc00

Talent Show

Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 200 Park Dr, Atmore, AL

Talent Show at PCRC Building - Houston Avery Park 200 Park Dr. Atmore, AL 36502, Atmore, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 06:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uu6Pr_0cFqi5mc00

AD's Community Brunch

Atmore, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: NA, NA, Atmore, AL 36502

This is community brunch. Our guest speaker is Adonis Bozeman. We are asking that you wear your best blazer. We will be giving away gifts.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocNFo_0cFqi5mc00

Tri-County Speedway | Night One!

Flomaton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2988 Old Hwy 31, Flomaton, AL

Crate Racin' USA Dirt Late Model Series + Local Divisions from Tri-County Speedway! | Night One!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flomaton, AL
City
Houston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Atmore, AL
Atmore, AL
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Pcrc Building#Na#Al Crate Racin#Speedway
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Atmore News Alert

Atmore News Alert

Atmore, AL
93
Followers
266
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atmore News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy