Live events Atmore — what’s coming up

(ATMORE, AL) Live events are coming to Atmore.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atmore:

Patron's Party Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Patron's Party Hosted by the Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce chamber logo for events

3rd Annual Bay Minette Witches Ride 2021 Bay Minette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

This event is an annual fundraiser with all proceeds going directly to the North Baldwin Animal Shelter. About this Event We are a group of animal lovers who come together once a year to raise...

Talent Show Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 200 Park Dr, Atmore, AL

Talent Show at PCRC Building - Houston Avery Park 200 Park Dr. Atmore, AL 36502, Atmore, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 06:30 pm

AD's Community Brunch Atmore, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: NA, NA, Atmore, AL 36502

This is community brunch. Our guest speaker is Adonis Bozeman. We are asking that you wear your best blazer. We will be giving away gifts.

Tri-County Speedway | Night One! Flomaton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2988 Old Hwy 31, Flomaton, AL

Crate Racin' USA Dirt Late Model Series + Local Divisions from Tri-County Speedway! | Night One!