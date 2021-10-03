CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Williston events calendar

Williston Times
 6 days ago

(WILLISTON, ND) Williston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1diMI5_0cFqi31A00

2021 Hockey Fan Flight, Williston-Nashville

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 14151 Commerce Drive, Williston, ND

Hockey fans! Airline tickets for the direct flight from Williston to Nashville for the 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game are now available for purchase! For more information or to purchase your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Homfd_0cFqi31A00

Basic Aquatics

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3515 W Front St, Williston, ND

SAT OCT 23RD KID-FRIENDLY!! Many are rediscovering or starting new in the topic of fish and aquatics. In this workshop, you'll learn the basics of setting up an aquarium as well as how to be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kxmpl_0cFqi31A00

Blood Drive | Ryan Motors

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1212 2nd St W, Williston, ND

Join us as we welcome Vitalant - Dakotas to our showroom for a blood drive!❣️ There is an urgent need for blood donations across the country as hospitals are facing shortages. Schedule your life...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10psrQ_0cFqi31A00

Comedy Night - Jesse Tuttle & Clay Foley

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 213 11th St W, Williston, ND

Comedy Events in Williston, North Dakota, Laugh a loud with the live stand up comedy shows happening in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZWJo_0cFqi31A00

Yoga, Beer & Brunch at the River's Edge

Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1002 2nd Street West, Williston, ND 58801

Bring your own mat, grab a pint, and flow with Jenn!

#Sun Oct 10#Nd Hockey#Airline#Nd Join#Nd Comedy Events#Nd 58801
Williston, ND
ABOUT

With Williston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

