Mitchell calendar: What's coming up

(MITCHELL, SD) Mitchell is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mitchell:

Office Professional Workshop: Session 2 Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2000 Highland Way, Mitchell, SD

Join colleagues in Mitchell, SD for professional and personal development, skill building, industry regulatory updates and FUN! The 2 day program repeats for maximum participation.

Festivus Games Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 960 N Ohlman St Suite 1, Mitchell, SD

Festivus Games at CrossFit Tempest, 960 N Ohlman Suite 1, Mitchell, SD 57301, Mitchell, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 08:00 am to 02:00 pm

BINGO at James Valley Community Center Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 300 W 1st Ave, Mitchell, SD

BINGO at JVCC. Thursdays at 7 pm. (doors open at 6:30 pm) Please arrive early. Late participants will not be eligible for the Blackout Round. Progressive Jackpots! Individually packaged, Fresh...

Spellbound Quilt Show Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2000 Highland Way, Mitchell, SD

Heartland Quilters Guild is sponsoring their quilt show-Spellbound. Deb Stahl, featured quilter Diane Gubbels, guest presenter

Boougie Beauty Bash + Wine Tasting Mitchell, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 601 East Norway Avenue, Mitchell, SD 57301

Annual Beauty Bash & Wine Tasting! The ultimate shopping and sipping experience!