Coming soon: Farmville events

(FARMVILLE, VA) Live events are coming to Farmville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Farmville area:

Pottery Wheel Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 217 N Main St, Farmville, VA

Try your hand at the pottery wheel for ages 16 to adult. With the instructor’s help, you will make 3–4 little bowls or cups. Pick out a glaze color, and after drying and firing your piece, we will...

Amelia Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Fuqua Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 605 Fuqua Dr, Farmville, VA

The Fuqua (Farmville, VA) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Amelia Academy (Amelia Court House, VA) on Monday, October 25 @ 6:30p.

Couples Retreat Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

This is a free half-day Retreat for married and engaged Couples that includes two session talks, group discussions, adoration, and confession. Direct all questions to fathertochi@gmail.com or call...

Vintage Pistol live at NSPC Farmville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:15 PM

Address: 127 North Street, Farmville, VA 23901

Join us for an early show with Vintage Pistol’s debut on the NSPC stage!

Chase the Ambulance 5k Farmville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 121 East 3rd Street, Farmville, VA 23901

Farmville Fit and Prince Edward Rescue have teamed up to chase the ambulance! Register for a 5k or 1 miler family walk/dog jog!