Farmville, VA

Coming soon: Farmville events

Farmville Today
Farmville Today
 6 days ago

(FARMVILLE, VA) Live events are coming to Farmville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Farmville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bk4yR_0cFqi1Fi00

Pottery Wheel

Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 217 N Main St, Farmville, VA

Try your hand at the pottery wheel for ages 16 to adult. With the instructor’s help, you will make 3–4 little bowls or cups. Pick out a glaze color, and after drying and firing your piece, we will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ifstx_0cFqi1Fi00

Amelia Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Fuqua

Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 605 Fuqua Dr, Farmville, VA

The Fuqua (Farmville, VA) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Amelia Academy (Amelia Court House, VA) on Monday, October 25 @ 6:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsHWj_0cFqi1Fi00

Couples Retreat

Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

This is a free half-day Retreat for married and engaged Couples that includes two session talks, group discussions, adoration, and confession. Direct all questions to fathertochi@gmail.com or call...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYU6H_0cFqi1Fi00

Vintage Pistol live at NSPC

Farmville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:15 PM

Address: 127 North Street, Farmville, VA 23901

Join us for an early show with Vintage Pistol’s debut on the NSPC stage!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXcGL_0cFqi1Fi00

Chase the Ambulance 5k

Farmville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 121 East 3rd Street, Farmville, VA 23901

Farmville Fit and Prince Edward Rescue have teamed up to chase the ambulance! Register for a 5k or 1 miler family walk/dog jog!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With Farmville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

