LaShae Kimbrough didn’t set out to be the scene stealer in Amazon Prime’s LuLaRich documentary series. She simply wanted to tell her side of the story as a former employee of DeAnne Brady and Mark Stidham, the frequently sued owners behind LuLaRoe who are accused of turning their women’s clothing company into a multi-million dollar pyramid scheme. Then a funny thing happened. Kimbrough told her truth in the four-part docuseries, which is now streaming, and a lot of viewers became smitten with her. Now the Southern California native is trying to figure out what business opportunity to explore to capitalize on...

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO