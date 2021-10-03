CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fergus Falls, MN

Live events coming up in Fergus Falls

Fergus Falls Daily
Fergus Falls Daily
 6 days ago

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Live events are coming to Fergus Falls.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fergus Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uyu6W_0cFqhyqB00

@ Fergus Brewing Co: THIS ASTER pre-release tour

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1683 Ottertail Dr, Fergus Falls, MN

A live set by Ashley Hanson and Brian Laidlaw to celebrate our latest full-band album THIS ASTER, forthcoming from Fonograf Editions this fall! We'll sing some songs from the new record (as well...

Learn More

The Good Time Gals

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1683 Ottertail Dr, Fergus Falls, MN

The Good Time "Ghouls" (ok... yes that was cheesy lol) will be a Fergus Brewing for Halloween weekend! Join us on Sat the 30th of October from 5-8p Good Times for all!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KnO9_0cFqhyqB00

Halloween Catwalk Party

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 423 South Cascade Street, Fergus Falls, MN 56537

Join us for very special, spooky, ooky, kooky Halloween Catwalk Party! Saturday, October 30th, 2021, 8pm-10pm at Steel Wheels/The Depot!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJ8UD_0cFqhyqB00

Evening Storytime

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 205 E Hampden Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Add to my Calendar Outlook/iCalendar Google Calendar Yahoo Calendar Session 1: September 23, 2021 - December 9, 2021* (Thursdays) *No storytime on Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day) & Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving...

Learn More

ECFE Night at the Library

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 205 E Hampden Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Add to my Calendar Outlook/iCalendar Google Calendar Yahoo Calendar ECFE Night at the Library Wednesday, October 6 6:00 - 7:00 PM Ages 0 - 5 (siblings welcome) div **FREE! Registration is required...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Fergus Falls, MN
Government
City
Fergus Falls, MN
Fergus Falls, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Live Events#Halloween#Thanksgiving#Fonograf Editions#Fergus Brewing#Steel Wheels#Calendar Outlook
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Fergus Falls Daily

Fergus Falls Daily

Fergus Falls, MN
45
Followers
267
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fergus Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy