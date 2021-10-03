Live events coming up in Fergus Falls

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Live events are coming to Fergus Falls.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fergus Falls:

@ Fergus Brewing Co: THIS ASTER pre-release tour Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1683 Ottertail Dr, Fergus Falls, MN

A live set by Ashley Hanson and Brian Laidlaw to celebrate our latest full-band album THIS ASTER, forthcoming from Fonograf Editions this fall! We'll sing some songs from the new record (as well...

The Good Time Gals Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1683 Ottertail Dr, Fergus Falls, MN

The Good Time "Ghouls" (ok... yes that was cheesy lol) will be a Fergus Brewing for Halloween weekend! Join us on Sat the 30th of October from 5-8p Good Times for all!!

Halloween Catwalk Party Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 423 South Cascade Street, Fergus Falls, MN 56537

Join us for very special, spooky, ooky, kooky Halloween Catwalk Party! Saturday, October 30th, 2021, 8pm-10pm at Steel Wheels/The Depot!

Evening Storytime Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 205 E Hampden Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Add to my Calendar Outlook/iCalendar Google Calendar Yahoo Calendar Session 1: September 23, 2021 - December 9, 2021* (Thursdays) *No storytime on Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day) & Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving...

ECFE Night at the Library Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 205 E Hampden Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Add to my Calendar Outlook/iCalendar Google Calendar Yahoo Calendar ECFE Night at the Library Wednesday, October 6 6:00 - 7:00 PM Ages 0 - 5 (siblings welcome) div **FREE! Registration is required...