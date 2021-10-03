CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

Coming soon: Warren events

Warren Today
Warren Today
 6 days ago

(WARREN, PA) Warren is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Warren area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQ5pz_0cFqhxxS00

sheffield, pa

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in sheffield_pa? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YSsQR_0cFqhxxS00

Warren County Farmers Market

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - October 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12 pm Location:Mid-Town Parking Lot - 318 West Third Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCYDF_0cFqhxxS00

Super Sweeper Series: The Valley Classic

Youngsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 9 W Main St, Youngsville, PA

The Super Sweeper Series rolls into Youngsville, PA for the first visit in KND Bowling Tournament history with the Valley Classic! FORMAT: 80% of 200 Handicap based on highest average in the last...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dX25s_0cFqhxxS00

FREE Stress Management Class

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 589 Hospital Dr, Warren, PA

Free stress management class - learn how to manage work stress, home stress - all of it to make a happier and healthier you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sux8n_0cFqhxxS00

2021 Mark Garrett Memorial

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 Ludlow St, Warren, PA

Scotch Doubles (Jack/Jill) $50 Friday Oct 8, 2021 6:30pm 64 couples Men’s and Women’s 8 Ball $35 Sat Oct 9, 2021 10 am 128 and 64 Men’s and Women’s 9 Ball $35 Sun Oct 10, 2021 11 am 128 and 64...

ABOUT

With Warren Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

