Live events on the horizon in Silver City

(SILVER CITY, NM) Silver City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silver City:

Southwest Festival of the Written Word Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 N Hudson St, Silver City, NM

Schedule: 10:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m: The Richard Felger Memorial Presentation*Sharman Apt Russell EssaysJosh Wheeler, John Fayhee11:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m:

Tranquil Buzz Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 N Arizona St, Silver City, NM

Tranquil Buzz Hosted By Steelin Tin. Event starts at Sun Oct 24 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Silver City., Steelin Skins Irish, Scottish and American Rock, Folk and Country

Workshop: Exploring the Exquisite Corpse Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Silver City, NM

Printing an Exquisite Corpse Book In this workshop, we will look at the history of the exquisite corpse as a prompt for us to make accordion books of a “surprise poem” created by the participants...

CRC Meeting (Silver City – Satellite) Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Citizen Redistricting Committee will hold a public meeting on Monday , October 4, 2021 from 3pm to 7pm or until adjourned , to provide members of the public an opportunity to share public...

Willie Green Project Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 N Bullard St, Silver City, NM

Can't get enough of the Willie Green Project? (We're with you!) Missed the show last night? (What were you thinking???) Either way, we've got you covered: Willie and his band are back for an...