Silver City, NM

Live events on the horizon in Silver City

Silver City News Watch
Silver City News Watch
 6 days ago

(SILVER CITY, NM) Silver City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silver City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUn2K_0cFqhw4j00

Southwest Festival of the Written Word

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 N Hudson St, Silver City, NM

Schedule: 10:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m: The Richard Felger Memorial Presentation*Sharman Apt Russell EssaysJosh Wheeler, John Fayhee11:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15hZvV_0cFqhw4j00

Tranquil Buzz

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 N Arizona St, Silver City, NM

Tranquil Buzz Hosted By Steelin Tin. Event starts at Sun Oct 24 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Silver City., Steelin Skins Irish, Scottish and American Rock, Folk and Country

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfDiy_0cFqhw4j00

Workshop: Exploring the Exquisite Corpse

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Silver City, NM

Printing an Exquisite Corpse Book In this workshop, we will look at the history of the exquisite corpse as a prompt for us to make accordion books of a “surprise poem” created by the participants...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0opAon_0cFqhw4j00

CRC Meeting (Silver City – Satellite)

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Citizen Redistricting Committee will hold a public meeting on Monday , October 4, 2021 from 3pm to 7pm or until adjourned , to provide members of the public an opportunity to share public...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bECsK_0cFqhw4j00

Willie Green Project

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 N Bullard St, Silver City, NM

Can't get enough of the Willie Green Project? (We're with you!) Missed the show last night? (What were you thinking???) Either way, we've got you covered: Willie and his band are back for an...

Silver City News Watch

Silver City News Watch

Silver City, NM
ABOUT

With Silver City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

