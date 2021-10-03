CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

Live events on the horizon in La Follette

 6 days ago

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) La Follette is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Follette:

Ignite Fall Retreat

La Follette, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 586 Camp Galilee Road, LaFollette, TN 37766

Join us for 2 days to get away, renew, and unwind!

Sunday Service

Rocky Top, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 160 Straight Wy, Rocky Top, TN

Our Sunday morning service is each Sunday. Service starts at 10:00am. You can also watch our services live online at www.rtwc.org/live.

Flu Shots and Covid Vaccines for patients and their family members — The Free Medical Clinic

Briceville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1456 Briceville Hwy, Briceville, TN

FMC Briceville Clinic location only: Flu Shots and Covid Vaccine Event for patients and their family members

Big Voice Tour

Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 777 Public Safety Ln, Clinton, TN

Join us for an unforgettable night with 4 of the biggest voices in Christian music today! Grammy winning recording artist, DAVID PHELPS (who you fell in love with from the Gaither Vocal Band) is...

Royal Blue Sandmines clean up

Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Come join us for a fun day of wheeling and cleaning up one of our favorite trails in the area. The Sandmines is a trail located in Caryville TN with a rich history and some beautiful views and fun...

Lafollette Times

Lafollette Times

Lafollette, TN
ABOUT

With Lafollette Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

