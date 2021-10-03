Sterling events calendar

(STERLING, CO) Live events are coming to Sterling.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sterling:

Ace High Roughstock Academy — Cervi Championship Rodeo Stoneham, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Cervi Championship Rodeo Office, 30130 County Road 49, Greeley, CO, 80631, United States (970) 352-6500

Sugar Skulls class: this is a tickets event Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 129 N 3rd St #8, Sterling, CO

Learn how alcohol inks work with alcohol for abstract designs, or detailed decoration on your sugar skull just in time for Halloween! tickets at: https:// wbr span sterlingcreative wbr span...

Emerge Paint Nights: Succulent 10/22 Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 129 N 3rd St #8, Sterling, CO

Isn't this a beauty! Pretraced canvas will make it easy!

Wednesday Night Activities Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join us Wednesday nights! We offer something for everyone! Awana Cubbies (Pre-K), TeamKid (K-3rd grade), Club 45 (4th-5th grade), Youth Group (6th-12th grade), and Pastor Sean will lead an adult...

Jack Willhite's Rock & Roll Comedy & Dinner Show Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 321 Ash St, Sterling, CO

Like a cross between Weird Al Yankovic and your favorite classic rock tribute band, Jack employs a half-ton of guitars, amps, lights & effects to bring you twisted, high-energy parodies of your...