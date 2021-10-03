CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, CO

Sterling events calendar

Sterling Post
Sterling Post
 6 days ago

(STERLING, CO) Live events are coming to Sterling.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sterling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5omo_0cFqhuJH00

Ace High Roughstock Academy — Cervi Championship Rodeo

Stoneham, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Cervi Championship Rodeo Office, 30130 County Road 49, Greeley, CO, 80631, United States (970) 352-6500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kR6JJ_0cFqhuJH00

Sugar Skulls class: this is a tickets event

Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 129 N 3rd St #8, Sterling, CO

Learn how alcohol inks work with alcohol for abstract designs, or detailed decoration on your sugar skull just in time for Halloween! tickets at: https:// wbr span sterlingcreative wbr span...

Emerge Paint Nights: Succulent 10/22

Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 129 N 3rd St #8, Sterling, CO

Isn't this a beauty! Pretraced canvas will make it easy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29I7oc_0cFqhuJH00

Wednesday Night Activities

Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join us Wednesday nights! We offer something for everyone! Awana Cubbies (Pre-K), TeamKid (K-3rd grade), Club 45 (4th-5th grade), Youth Group (6th-12th grade), and Pastor Sean will lead an adult...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gA96s_0cFqhuJH00

Jack Willhite's Rock & Roll Comedy & Dinner Show

Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 321 Ash St, Sterling, CO

Like a cross between Weird Al Yankovic and your favorite classic rock tribute band, Jack employs a half-ton of guitars, amps, lights & effects to bring you twisted, high-energy parodies of your...

Sterling Post

Sterling Post

Sterling, CO
ABOUT

With Sterling Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

