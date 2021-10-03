CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kaufman, TX

Kaufman calendar: Coming events

Kaufman News Alert
Kaufman News Alert
 6 days ago

(KAUFMAN, TX) Kaufman is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kaufman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5UpR_0cFqhtQY00

Zombie Apocalypse Diver certification

Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 8131 Co Rd 346, Terrell, TX

While drilling in the oil rich fields of Central Texas, The brave staff of Midland Dive Association encountered something much worse. As the zombie horde approach them they filled the nearest...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpcOY_0cFqhtQY00

PRECISION RIFLE COURSE (2 Days)

Crandall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

How far do you want to Shoot? If your equipment will do it, we have the range to give it a go.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJjHJ_0cFqhtQY00

The 8 at Tool Fundraiser Gala

Kemp, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 18392 Country Club Dr, Kemp, TX

i 701 N. Tool Dr. Tool, TX 75143 i 903-432-3522 ext. 101 i 903-432-3867 i contact@tooltexas.org i permits@tooltexas.org i code@tooltexas.org i maintenance@tooltexas.org

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7g1A_0cFqhtQY00

Brandon Bamburg Live @ Kaufman Oktoberfest

Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 100 W Mulberry St, Kaufman, TX

Brandon Bamburg Live @ Kaufman Oktoberfest is on Facebook. To connect with Brandon Bamburg Live @ Kaufman Oktoberfest, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXKPz_0cFqhtQY00

SAL Golf Tournament

Kemp, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 7574 Lee Ln, Kemp, TX

Please join the Sons of the American Legion for the Benny and Sandra Thomas Memorial Golf Tournament at Indian Oaks Golf Course. Proceeds to benefit the Scottish Right Hospital. See posted flyers...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terrell, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Kaufman, TX
City
Kemp, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Midland Dive Association#Shoot#The American Legion
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Kaufman News Alert

Kaufman News Alert

Kaufman, TX
54
Followers
259
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kaufman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy