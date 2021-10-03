Kaufman calendar: Coming events

(KAUFMAN, TX) Kaufman is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kaufman:

Zombie Apocalypse Diver certification Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 8131 Co Rd 346, Terrell, TX

While drilling in the oil rich fields of Central Texas, The brave staff of Midland Dive Association encountered something much worse. As the zombie horde approach them they filled the nearest...

PRECISION RIFLE COURSE (2 Days) Crandall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

How far do you want to Shoot? If your equipment will do it, we have the range to give it a go.

The 8 at Tool Fundraiser Gala Kemp, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 18392 Country Club Dr, Kemp, TX

i 701 N. Tool Dr. Tool, TX 75143 i 903-432-3522 ext. 101 i 903-432-3867 i contact@tooltexas.org i permits@tooltexas.org i code@tooltexas.org i maintenance@tooltexas.org

Brandon Bamburg Live @ Kaufman Oktoberfest Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 100 W Mulberry St, Kaufman, TX

Brandon Bamburg Live @ Kaufman Oktoberfest is on Facebook. To connect with Brandon Bamburg Live @ Kaufman Oktoberfest, join Facebook today.

SAL Golf Tournament Kemp, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 7574 Lee Ln, Kemp, TX

Please join the Sons of the American Legion for the Benny and Sandra Thomas Memorial Golf Tournament at Indian Oaks Golf Course. Proceeds to benefit the Scottish Right Hospital. See posted flyers...